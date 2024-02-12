New university course aims to fill growing number of vacancies in logistics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last ten years, jobs within the logistics sector have grown by 26% compared to 14% across the economy as a whole, with the largest growth being in professional and technical jobs.*

In September UON will welcome its first cohort of students onto the new BSc in Sustainable Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Those on the course will learn the importance of logistics to global trade with a focus on sustainability, project management, procurement, business law and in their third year they will be applying what they have learned to real-world scenarios with a final project undertaken in an industry context.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more

Andrew Gough, UON’s Senior Lecturer in Operations Management said that nationally the amount of warehousing floor space grew by 88% between 2011 and 2021, a trend that was accelerated by the change in consumer behaviour during Covid.

A warehouse in Northamptonshire

He said the sector has become increasingly professionalised and logistics firms are making decisions on major investments based on the skills available around potential development sites.

Andrew said: “There is a growing range of professional services needed to support this industry from engineers to human resources, from data scientists to ecologists, there is an entire eco-system of professions needed to support a sector which is set to grow by more than 50% over the next 20 years.

“It’s not an opportunity that’s spoken about a great deal in schools, but with wages being on average £4,900 higher compared to other sectors, we need to change the narrative.”

In advance of the course starting Andrew has teamed up with Ben Taylor, Planning Director, and Edward Pigott, Associate Planning Director at Newlands Developments who have helped to create a module for second year MSc students.

Edward said Northampton is in the Golden Triangle for logistics where there is an almost unlimited demand for warehouse floorspace.

He said: “The industry has been fighting against the perception that it's all trucks and sheds for a very long time, and it could not be further from the truth. This is rather critical national infrastructure that enables people to live their daily lives.

“Northamptonshire is strategically placed, and we think by partnering with the University, those looking to invest will choose to do so here and create the high-quality jobs the region needs to keep growing.”

To find out more visit the UON webpage on Sustainable Logistics and Supply Chain Management BSc.

