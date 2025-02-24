New ‘Swim Schools’ running through the heart of the town

A local health and fitness provider is delivering its swim school through the seam of Northampton as it continues to increase the opportunity for young people to learn to swim.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trilogy Active has now opened its popular swim school at The Duston School in the West of Northampton and at Weston Favell Academy in the East of the town.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Trilogy Active Swim School, we want to encourage all of our students to be safe, have fun and keep fit in the pool.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “We are a Swim School that is nationally accredited, and we are part of the Swim England Teaching Plan which provides a national framework for children to learn this important life skill as well as having fun.”

Trilogy Active Swim School

Swim lessons delivered by Trilogy Active are in a safe and fun atmosphere and all instructors are qualified with either Swim England or Swimming Teachers Association level.

Lessons are continuous and run for 48 weeks of the years meaning families can enrol at any time.

“Young people, families and the wider community recognise that Trilogy Active delivers a very popular swim school and that is why we are delighted to be increasing our offering in 2025.” John Fletcher continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Duston School pool will host our Swim School every Tuesday and Thursday from 4pm and covers Stages 1-7 and adult lessons.” he said. “With free parking on site and spectator seating it is the perfect setting for any family, but particularly those who live in the West of Northampton, to start or continue their swimming journey.”

Trilogy Active Swim School

The Trilogy Active Swim School at Weston Favell Academy takes please every Monday from 4.30pm and on Fridays from 4pm. It also covers Stages 1-7 and parking is free.

“Swimming lessons are becoming more popular than ever which is why at Trilogy Active we are delighted to be offering our Swim School from the West of Northampton, through the town centre and in the East of the town.” John Fletcher continued.

Trilogy Active Swim School also operates from the popular Cripps Recreation Centre based at Northampton General Hospital in the town centre, along with Danes Camp, Mounts Baths and Lings Forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s Department for Education advises that all children should be able to swim, unaided 25m by the end of primary school and use a range of strokes effectively.

Swim School at Trilogy Active

They should also be taught about water safety and that Water safety is a vital life skill.

“The health of our communities is more important than ever, and swimming is a fun way for all the family to keep fit and well.” John Fletcher said. “For too many communities’ access is often poor and travelling a long distance to a pool is just not realistic.”

“That is why Trilogy Active Swim School is incredibly valuable.” he added. “With centres across the town we are accessible for all and look forward to welcoming more and more people to join us.”