New Subway sandwich store set to open on busy road in Northampton

A new Subway sandwich store is set to open along a busy road in Northampton.

Subway signs have recently gone up and stock moved into a unit on a roadside development in The Causeway, opposite Billing Garden Village.

The company is famous for its wide range of ‘foot-long’ sandwiches.

A new Subway is coming to Northampton.

This newspaper has been unable to track down the US company for comment. However the firm leasing the space has been contacted for comment.

Greggs bakery, next door to Subway, opened earlier this year in July.

Ben Taylor at Space Retail Property Consultants said each unit costs £25,000 per year to rent.

According to its website, The SUBWAY® brand is the world's largest submarine sandwich chain with more than 44,000 locations around the world, with 11 of those in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad