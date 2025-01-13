New starters at Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five new trainees have kicked off their careers at Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy, Acorn Analytical Services.

Liam Wood, Lewis Dawes, Casey Pickerill, Haidyn Ashley and Neil Howes are the latest learners at the award-winning firm’s Moulton Park headquarters.

Haidyn and Casey are trainee asbestos consultants, and the remaining trio of Liam, Lewis and Neil are trainee surveyors.

Local lad Liam has always shown a great interest in the trainee role and is already working his way through the necessary exams.

Haidyn Ashley on site

Neil has been part of the team for eight weeks and is already thriving in his new career.

Lewis enjoys being on site and learning something new every day. He said: “I feel like I am achieving every day, and I am thoroughly enjoying my training. Since starting, my attitude has just been to try and be as proactive as I can be and help in any way I can to relieve any stress or extra workload from the other surveyors I have been with.

“I am never shy to ask a question or to ask how to be shown how to do something. I want to be looked at from the people around me as someone who is thriving to excel in my role and someone who is taking his work very seriously. So, off the back of this, I really hope to first pass my CSCS test and then my 402 exams.”

Casey is the brother-in-law of Acorn Analytical Services analyst Ellis Bastable and joined the team just a few weeks ago, but he has already received fantastic praise for his eagerness to learn.

Haidyn, who came into the interview with a great energy and had obviously really researched the role, said he’d already learned a lot on the job. He said: “You should expect the unexpected and if you’re thinking twice, sample it.”

The quintet is the second cohort of trainees in 12 months for Acorn Analytical Services. The three that began in March 2024, Noah Woodward, Thomas Mackie and Brodie Johnstone have already earned their stripes and are now fully fledged asbestos consultants.

Head of Operations, Daniel Crask said: “The trainees we started the year with have been fantastic, and their attitude towards learning the role has really paid off as now they are qualified asbestos consultants.

“It is fantastic to now have a new bunch ready to learn the ropes. Their attitude and willingness to learn fits our culture perfectly and they have settled into the team really well.

“I’m really looking forward to watching their journeys with us here at Acorn.”