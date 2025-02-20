New starters at asbestos management consultancy

Two of the new recruits, Tom Goudie and Benjamin King.

Leading Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy, Acorn Analytical Services has welcomed another eight new starters to the fold as the company continues to expand.

The talented group contains four new trainee asbestos surveyors in Tom Goudie, Benjamin King, Malachy Donno and Ryan Palmer, two new dual lab analysts and report writers with Nicholas Lyon and Samuel Hill and one housing officer, Chelsie Pryce.

Benjamin King said: "I have been working at Acorn for about seven weeks now and I have to say I had very little understanding of asbestos before I joined, but I feel that their training programme has taught me a lot already.

“I work with a lot of different surveyors, pulling knowledge from each of them, and they have all been friendly and very helpful. I really enjoy the variety within the workday, no two days are the same, and there is lots to learn which is great."

Nassidu Lugolobi has also been employed as an asbestos laboratory bulk analyst.

The octet follows five new trainees at the end of last year and three more last Spring.

The three trainees that began in March 2024, Noah Woodward, Thomas Mackie and Brodie Johnstone have already earned their stripes and are now fully fledged asbestos consultants.

Head of Operations, Daniel Crask said: “We’ve recruited consistently and strategically over the past 12 months in order to meet demand. Our trainees have been fantastic additions to the team and we have benefitted greatly from their willingness to learn and can-do attitude.

“Our other new recruits have added to our talented team perfectly and we’re very proud of the working community here at Acorn Analytical Services. We will continue to grow in 2025 and these new hires will be instrumental in achieving this.”

To find out more about careers at Acorn Analytical Services visit www.acorn-as.com/careers