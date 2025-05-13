New starter at thriving Northampton leasing firm

A new leasing account manager has been appointed at Northampton-based car and van leasing firm, Silverstone Leasing.

Joe Broxton has a decade of experience in the motor trade, working with various main dealers including Mazda, Nissan, Volvo and Kia. He also has four years experience as a leasing broker and was an account manager in both the industrial and medical manufacturing industries for six years.

At Silverstone Leasing, Joe will be specialising in corporate customers, including sole traders, limited companies, company cars and fleet management, as well as personal leasing.

He has been delighted by the warm reception he has received from the Silverstone Leasing team.

“The team have been great,” said Joe. “Everyone has welcomed me in with open arms and made my transition back into an office very easy.

“The silliness of team games, funny forfeits and prizes to be won, bringing the team together and having a laugh, along with the family feel of the team is what I have missed with previous jobs.

“I also love the technology and automation we have here, enabling me to do my work as efficiently as possible.”

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “Joe has already proven to be a great addition to Silverstone Leasing. He brings with him a wealth of relevant experience and knowledge which will be a brilliant asset to the team and to our customer base.

“Joe is our second new recruit already this year, following Adam Greatrix’s appointment back in February, and we have a further recruit starting on 1st June. We are thrilled to be growing our team with such talented individuals. I look forward to seeing the success of both Joe and Adam going forward.”