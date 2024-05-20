New sponsor for Silverstone Soccer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local business publication has signed up to be the main sponsor of the fifth annual Silverstone Leasing charity football tournament.

Silverstone Soccer, which was first held in 2020, has raised thousands of pounds for its nominated charity partner Cynthia Spencer Hospice since its conception and this year hopes to fundraise more than ever before.

All Things Business has been announced as the main sponsor of the event, which will be hosted at Daventry Town Football Club on 23rd June by award-winning vehicle leasing firm Silverstone Leasing.

All Things Business is delivered monthly to over 6,500 named business owners and decision makers at companies with a turnover in excess of £250,000.

Ryan Bishop and Ben Thomas team up for Silverstone Soccer

Ben Thomas, managing director at Giant - the proud publishers of All Things Business - said: “Ryan and Scott have done a great job with this initiative which we’ve always supported as a publication. Making a difference within the communities we work within is one of our values, so to support this event and in particular Cynthia Spencer is a proud moment for all of the All Things Business team.”

Two footballing legends – Michael Owen and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock – have also backed the five-a-side fundraiser, sending video messages encouraging local people and businesses to get involved.

This week is the last week for teams to sign up to compete for the much-coveted winners trophy.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing sales manager Ryan Bishop said: “All Things Business are the perfect sponsor for our fifth annual Silverstone Soccer event as Ben and the team have always been a great support to this fundraiser.

“We are absolutely delighted to have them on board and look forward to this fun, community focussed event. And there’s still time to get involved if you fancy donning your football boots for a charity that makes an amazing impact in Northampton.”