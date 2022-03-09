New Specsavers opens in Northampton supermarket as Cobblers players pay a visit

A new opticians has opened in Northampton and players from Northampton Town Football Club were on hand to visit.

The new Specsavers, located in Sainsbury’s in Weedon Road, celebrated its opening with a visit from Northampton Town players Louis Appere, Sam Hoskins and Liam Roberts on March 3.

The players and their coach were all given an eye examination, which included a 3D scan of the back of the eye using the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Appere. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Operating as a sister site to Specsavers Northampton and the recently opened practice in Weston Favell, the Sainsbury’s site will be run by two directors, Jude Edwards and Mukesh Patelm who already head up both the Weston Favell and Northampton stores.

Jude Edwards, store director at Specsavers Weedon Road, said: “We’re delighted to have launched the new store and were so excited to welcome the players and their coach to join the celebrations, continue our support of the team and ensure they’re able to set their sights on a win come match day.”

The store will also sponsor the referees at the forthcoming NFTC Celebrities and Legends game in April, which will be held as part of the club’s 125th anniversary.