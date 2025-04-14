New shake bar hopes to become ‘number one drinks retailer’ in Northampton after signing 10-year lease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new shake bar hopes to become the “number one drinks retailer” in Northampton after signing a 10-year lease in a shopping centre at the heart of the town.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prem Majithia is the owner of Shake Bar, which opened in the Grosvenor Centre in mid-February as the third location for this independent business – in addition to Aylesbury and Leicester.

“It’s a unique business,” said Prem. “Everything is fresh and our smoothies are made from fresh fruit. We don’t use ice in our drinks so they’re not diluted. We use a naturally crafted, fat-free frozen yoghurt in our smoothies, so there’s a health element to it as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shake Bar also offers juices made from fresh fruit, as well as milkshakes inspired by customers’ favourite chocolate bars. The ice cream is also naturally crafted for the business.

Shake Bar opened on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre in mid-February, after owner Prem Majithia signed a 10-year lease on the location. Photo: Northampton BID.

Prem is confident that Northampton has nothing like Shake Bar and was eager to fill the gap in the market in this “vibrant town”.

Not only does the business want to attract people who travel to visit the town centre, but commuting workers and university students too. With the developments the town centre is undergoing, Prem is hopeful about increases in footfall as the years go by.

The first of Prem’s Shake Bar premises was founded in Aylesbury back in 2006 and prior to that, he was part of a family-run business which owned and operated 28 juice bars in the early 2000s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That franchise business started with two stores and grew by 26, and that is how Prem gained his experience in the industry and felt ready to launch his own venture.

Shake Bar opened in the Grosvenor Centre on February 16, after they faced delays after signing the lease in October 2024.

Prem believes they are already proving a popular choice after two months open, with new people visiting each day and a growing base of repeat customers.

“We’ve had very good feedback,” said Prem. “Customers are happy with the quality and tell us they were waiting for something like this to open in Northampton. It’s been overwhelming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prem signed a 10-year lease for the Grosvenor Centre unit on the ground floor next to Primark, and hopes to make it a success by continuing to add new and niche products to their menu.

The team also looks forward to introducing a delivery service, and the option for customers to purchase bags, pouches and tubs of their products to make at home for themselves.