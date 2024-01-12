New service offers better wellbeing for people in the Moulton area

People living with long-term health or medical conditions can be referred to Moulton Leisure Centre for an introductory course of exercise to improve their health and wellbeing.

The scheme is part of the countywide Activity on Referral (AOR) scheme, which aims to increase the activity levels of those living with a condition, to improve their health in a safe, structured and supportive environment.

Moulton Leisure Centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, is the latest provider to join the Northamptonshire Activity on Referral scheme. The new service will be launched at the site on Monday, 22 January. Participants will receive a health screening, advice and a 12-week introduction to exercise, led and supported by a certified exercise professional. The service will offer a range of activities including gym workouts, swimming and some classes. Participants will be provided with information and advice on the most suitable type of activity for them in their initial appointment.

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director at Northamptonshire Sport, said:

"We are delighted to introduce the Activity on Referral scheme to the Moulton area and surrounding villages. The facility based at Moulton College campus, was refurbished in 2021 from the former Chris Moody Centre which was mainly a pool and rehabilitation centre. The centre now provides excellent facilities with a broad spectrum of health and wellbeing activities available to the public seven days a week.

“The AOR scheme has been delivered in the county for many years. However, the scheme has recently seen an increase in participants to meet the new demands following COVID, which has helped to increase referrals from a broader range of health professionals. We are looking forward to working with Moulton Leisure Centre to expand the programme to the rural villages around Moulton to support more people to be physically active and improve their health."

Andrew Joy, Everyone Active’s General Manager at Moulton Leisure Centre, said:

"We’re excited to launch the Activity on Referral scheme at our site. Partnering with AOR complements our existing work and vision for the centre.

It’s the perfect time to welcome new people, as the site has recently been developed. We have a state-of-the-art gym, 25 metre swimming pool, group fitness studio and a group cycling studio. We also have a health suite, with a jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

“Working with AOR will help us to become a community health and wellbeing hub for the people of Moulton and surrounding villages. We’re also aiming to work with local medical centres to support AOR referrals and help even more people to be active.”

The Activity on Referral Scheme will launch at Moulton Leisure Centre on Monday, 22 January, 2024. To find out more and to look round the facilities, phone 01604 492222 or speak to colleagues at reception.