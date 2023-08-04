New Scandanavian-inspired independent coffee house to open in Northampton town centre this month

A new Scandanavian-inspired, independent coffee house is set to open in the heart of Northampton town centre later this month.

Gradbies, located at 26 St Giles Street – the former Humpit site - hopes to add a luxury coffee shop to the town, which prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment and on having a commitment to the community.

Owned by Marion Brown, the coffee house also has a boutique and will be supporting local artists.

Gradbies will open in St Giles Street at the end of August.

A spokeswoman for the new business said: "This Scandanavian-inspired haven exudes elegance and warmth, offering not just a place to savour incredible coffee and delectable treats but also fostering a strong sense of community and family.

“What sets Gradbies apart from the rest is its commitment to contributing to the community in every possible way.

"This coffee house prides itself on being a family-friendly environment, where generations can come together to create lasting memories. Marion's granddaughter even plays a part, selling her own uniquely customized shoes in a small corner of the boutique, adding a personal touch to the entire experience.”

Once up and running, the venue is also planning to host poetry readings, art exhibitions, live music performances and more to encourage local talent to showcase what they have to offer.

The spokeswoman added: “The Scandanavian luxury design of Gradbies ensures that every detail is carefully curated to evoke a sense of sophistication and comfort. The interior design utilizes natural materials and calming colors, creating a welcoming ambiance for patrons to unwind and indulge.

"The coffee served here is carefully sourced from the best growers, ensuring a rich and satisfying flavor in every cup. The pastries and food offerings are crafted with the same attention to detail, providing a culinary experience that delights the taste buds.

“In essence, Gradbies is more than just a place to grab your morning caffeine fix; it's a community-driven establishment that aims to elevate the everyday lives of its patrons.”