New restaurant opened in busy Northampton street described as 'hidden treasure'

A new family-run Greek restaurant has opened along a busy street in Northampton.

Maniatiko has opened in Wellingborough Road in Northampton, offering traditional flavours from a lesser-known region of southern Greece.

The restaurant is run by siblings Renato (32) and Stelina Kishta (28), who named it after Maniatiko, their village in the Peloponnese known for its olive trees and proud traditions.

Renato said: “The idea behind it is like a traditional Greek you can’t see anywhere. We put our own name to it because we grew up in this area… it comes from Peloponnese, Kalamata, where the olives and olive oil come from.”

He added: “The people are known for their strength, warmth and independence. Greek is not just raki and breaking plates, you know?”

Renato says the new restaurant’s location in Wellingborough Road is ideal. He said: “The location is beautiful. It’s really nice.”

Maniatiko officially opened this month (May), serving fresh salads, classic dips like tzatziki and spicy whipped feta, and starters such as calamari and grilled halloumi. Main dishes include moussaka, stuffed peppers, grilled octopus, and slow-cooked lamb, with prices ranging from around £4 for dips and starters to £12 – £18 for mains.

Wraps and gyros are priced between £8 and £11, with mixed grills to share starting at £28. Kids’ meals are available for £7.50, and desserts such as walnut cake and chocolate biscuit log are priced between £4.50 and £6.

Renato, who has worked as a restaurant manager before, said he was keen to bring something new to Northampton. He said: “When this opportunity came up, I thought, yeah, why not? Most places on this street only open in the evenings. We’re open from 9am to 10.30pm.”

Early reviews have been positive, with Google users describing Maniatiko as a “hidden treasure for lovers of authentic Greek cuisine”.

One reviewer said: “Delicious food, a calm and cosy atmosphere, and incredibly kind staff. Every dish is full of authentic flavour, made with fresh ingredients and care.”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous interior, friendly staff and authentic, delicious food. Would definitely recommend and will visit again.”

A third added: “Great food, authentic Greek food, excellent service, prices are very competitive, worth trying this new restaurant. I think in the whole of Northamptonshire this is the best Greek restaurant.”