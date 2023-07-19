News you can trust since 1931
New report from British Library recognises BIPC Northamptonshire as engine of economic growth

A new report published by the British Library has recognised how the Northamptonshire Business & IP Centre (BIPC) has continued to support entrepreneurship and economic recovery and growth at a local level over the last three years.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
  • Free access to high-quality UK and global market intelligence, customer insights and company data (worth over £5m), combined with intellectual property advice and guidance
  • Free workshops, one-to-one support and mentoring delivered by library staff and public/private sector business experts and partners
  • Topical and inspirational networking events, featuring role model entrepreneurs
  • Accessible and welcoming spaces with access to PCs, desks and Wi-Fi
  • A comprehensive package of online support; including webinars, one-to-one business and IP advice sessions and screenings of our programme of inspirational panel discussions
