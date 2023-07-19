New report from British Library recognises BIPC Northamptonshire as engine of economic growth
A new report published by the British Library has recognised how the Northamptonshire Business & IP Centre (BIPC) has continued to support entrepreneurship and economic recovery and growth at a local level over the last three years.
- Free access to high-quality UK and global market intelligence, customer insights and company data (worth over £5m), combined with intellectual property advice and guidance
- Free workshops, one-to-one support and mentoring delivered by library staff and public/private sector business experts and partners
- Topical and inspirational networking events, featuring role model entrepreneurs
- Accessible and welcoming spaces with access to PCs, desks and Wi-Fi
- A comprehensive package of online support; including webinars, one-to-one business and IP advice sessions and screenings of our programme of inspirational panel discussions