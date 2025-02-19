New recruit at Northampton leasing company

Silverstone Leasing has welcomed a new account manager to its talented team.

Adam Greatrix joined the Northampton-based vehicle leasing firm just two weeks ago but has already made an impact with customers and colleagues alike.

Adam, a former customer care consultant, sales agent and real time analyst in local firms, loves the fast pace and interaction at Silverstone Leasing.

He said: “I’m loving the sales environment here, the enjoyment of providing customers with a brand-new car for a great price that they are happy with.

“The team as well for me is a big thing, I have always been surrounded by great people in every job I have worked in and here is no different, I feel welcome and at home here already after just two weeks, enjoying every moment so far.”

Adam added: “The team has been amazing and so helpful with any questions I have, guiding me and showing me through all the processes we have to make sure I’m giving the customers all the correct information.”

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “It has been a great pleasure to welcome Adam to the team. We pride ourselves on our inclusive and welcoming culture and Adam has fitted in seamlessly, joining in with office activities and getting stuck into sales.

“I look forward to seeing his career progress with us.”