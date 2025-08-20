New recruit at growing health and safety consultancy

A thriving Northamptonshire health and safety consultancy continues to grow, with the appointment of a new senior fire risk assessor.

Acorn Safety Services, which provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK, has welcomed Lorna Smith to the team.

Lorna is the fifth new member of staff in as many months. The company has recently moved to a larger office in Moulton Park after more than doubling its headcount in the last year.

Lorna, who previously worked as a Health and Safety consultant for a large insurance company, is getting great satisfaction from the new role.

Lorna Smith is the new senior fire risk assessor for Acorn Safety Services.

She said: “I’m enjoying the wide variety of clients that we have and the diverse types of building that we are fire risk assessing. So far these have included a renovated 17th century glass factory which is now a residential facility, care facilities for brain injured patients and a fast-food outlet in an airport.”

A summer staff party in Lorna’s first month at Acorn Safety Services has helped her to get to the know the team.

She added: “Most of us pretty much live on the road so it’s difficult to actually meet colleagues instead of just talking on the phone, so the party was nice to put faces to names.

“We are incredibly busy at the moment, so it been a case of jump right in and pick up the job running.”

Acorn Safety Services operations director Zeynep Guzelkasap said: “The summer is a notoriously busy time for us, so it has been brilliant to have Lorna on board to help. She has hit the ground running, getting to know colleagues at our recent party and providing our first-class service to customers.

“Lorna is already proving to be a great addition to the team, and we look forward to working with her and seeing her progress within the fold.”