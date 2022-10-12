New £25,000 suite for contractors opens at Northampton luxury lifestyle store

A Northampton store, which has been selling kitchens and bathrooms in the town for more than 120 years, has opened a new Contract Specification Suite specifically for contractors and property developers.

The new suite at Bell of Northampton on Kingsthorpe Road gives builders and developers looking for kitchens and bathrooms for their developments a dedicated place to do so privately.

The store has invested £25k in setting up the specialist suite to exclusively to meet the very specific needs of property developers and contractors and will offer exclusive contract pricing on its quality kitchen and bathroom brands.

Contractors have been making use of the new suite by appointment only at Bell of Northampton on Kingsthorpe Road

Building on the success of the Bell contracts division, the new Contract Specification Suite has been specially designed to showcase a wide range of kitchen and bathroom products from kitchen furniture and sanitaryware to brassware and shower systems to those working in the construction and property sectors.

After making an appointment, contractors will be able to use the private room just off the main showroom to consider the wide variety of options that Bell contracts division has to offer and talk them through with a member of the contracts team.

Dave Richardson, Director for Bell of Northampton, said: “We felt the need to create a new Contract Specification Suite as contractors don’t tend to require large showroom displays, but do need the space to look through a range of different options and get a look and feel for them.

“It also gives contractors access to a dedicated meeting room, where we can talk through multiple plots and pricing, giving them the privacy, time and space to make a well-informed decision about which products best suit their project.

