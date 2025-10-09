New partnership unveiled as Northamptonshire not-for-profit joins forces to promote health and financial resilience

A not-for-profit healthcare organisation is transforming support for its customers across the UK through collaboration with Northamptonshire-based, Commsave Credit Union.

WHA Healthcare, which has been supporting the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, and businesses since 1948, specialises in Healthcare Cash Plans that help cover everyday healthcare costs with simple and affordable solutions.

Its new collaboration with Commsave – a not-for-profit member-owned financial co-operative, based in Northampton – means that all WHA staff and customers can now benefit from ethical savings, affordable loans and financial education.

Martyn Hopkins, CEO of WHA Healthcare, said: "We are thrilled to be working alongside Commsave, an organisation that shares our commitment to putting people first. For over 75 years, WHA Healthcare has been helping individuals, families and businesses manage everyday health costs in a simple, affordable, and accessible way. By collaborating with Commsave, we can extend these benefits to even more people, empowering customers to look after their health with confidence, without the worry of unexpected expenses.”

“This is an exciting step forward, we know that financial wellbeing and physical wellbeing go hand in hand. By combining Commsave's trusted financial support with our healthcare cash plan expertise, we are creating a collaboration that truly delivers for customers, helping people live healthier, more secure lives."

Matthew Goulding, CEO of Commsave, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with WHA Healthcare, an organisation that shares our commitment to supporting people's wellbeing through not-for-profit, member-focused services.

"This partnership creates a powerful combination - WHA Healthcare supporting physical wellbeing through accessible healthcare cash plans, and Commsave supporting financial wellbeing through responsible financial services. Together, we can help people build resilience in all aspects of their lives."

Based in South Wales, WHA Healthcare offers Healthcare Cash Plans starting from £6.28 per month. These plans help policyholders reclaim money for services such as dental treatment, eye care, physiotherapy, and specialist consultations. The organisation offers both individual and business health cash plans, providing a cost-effective way for employers to support their workforce's health and wellbeing.

Through this collaboration, Commsave members gain access to WHA Healthcare's cash plans, while WHA Healthcare customers can now benefit from Commsave's financial services, including safe savings options, affordable loans, and comprehensive financial education resources.

The Commsave Partners package includes access to financial education workshops, webinars and support. Commsave has tools to support individuals with budgeting and financial literacy, plus the Commsave Educates app packed with money management tips and advice.

As one of the UK's largest and most successful credit unions, Commsave has distributed over £120,000 through its Community Fund since 2021, supporting charities, schools, and grassroots organisations. The credit union's commitment to ethical finance means all profits are retained within the business and either shared directly with members through dividends or reinvested in services that benefit the local community.

Commsave Credit Union's vision is 'to see a world in which everyone is financially included, has access to responsible credit, a safe method of saving, and the financial skills to manage money wisely and achieve long-term wellbeing.'

Interested in finding out more about becoming a Commsave Partner? Contact Commsave's Business Development team by emailing [email protected]

www.commsave.co.uk