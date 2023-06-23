New partnership in Northamptonshire will help social housing tenants and the environment

Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace has joined forces with Uplyfted which collects used carpet tiles from commercial projects and refurbishes them so they can be used for social housing and other community initiatives.

Verve Workspace group managing director Steve Allan said: “All too often, when we're working on an office fit out project for a new client, they need entirely new carpets to suit their interior plans.

“Sometimes, that means good carpet tiles are uplifted and disposed of and while we always try to make good use of these tiles it's not always practical.

Steve Allan (centre) and members of the Verve Workspace team

“However, thanks to our new partnership with Uplyfted, we're now able to help ensure these tiles go to a good home.

“Most council and housing association tenants are provided with no flooring – they have to provide it themselves and with finances often being tight, this isn't always possible.

“Through this scheme they will receive flooring, rather than having to live with bare wooden floors, which not only improves their quality of life, but also helps to insulate families from cold and noise.”

Uplyfted’s carbon assessment study, conducted by Liverpool John Moores University, found its flooring creates 96 per cent less carbon than comparable new flooring.

Launched in 2004, Verve Workspace has provided more than 1 million furniture components to clients and designed over 10,000 floor plans.

Its in-house designers use the newest technology and keep on top of current trends to create workspaces which reflect the latest way of working.

Its customers span the UK and include blue chip organisations, government organisations and businesses of all sizes.

During the past year Verve Workspace has worked on a wide variety of projects, including transforming a technology company’s offices into collaborative and flexible workspaces, modernising an accountancy firm’s working environment and giving a marketing company a full refresh to help staff embrace new ways of working.

To find out more about Uplyfted, visit https://uplyfted.co.uk