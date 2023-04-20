New owners promise to build on 'great food experience' after taking on Northamptonshire's Beckworth Emporium
They’re also adding a new clothing department
The new owners of a popular Northamptonshire garden centre and restaurant have promised to build on its ‘great food experience’.
Beckworth Emporium, near Mears Ashby, has been acquired by Blue Diamond for an undisclosed figure.
It is the firm’s 43rd garden centre with other sites around the country, including one in nearby Peterborough.
On social media the firm told customers it would be business as usual.
Blue Diamond managing director Alan Roper said: “The centre has a total turnover of £9.3m of which over 60 per cent is restaurant and food related (£3.5m catering, £2m food sales) which we will develop further whilst significantly growing the horticultural and gardening sales.
"A Blue Diamond clothing department will be added next year.
"Despite the challenges faced when buying a business built on an owner’s (David Brown’s) passion, I will make it my mission to keep the heart that makes Beckworth a unique and very special business beating strongly."