New owners of well-known pub in Northampton reveal grand reopening date

"Everyone is welcome to join in the celebration," says owners

The new owners of a well-known pub in Northampton have revealed when it is set to reopen.

Valiant Pub Company recently bought four “charming” pubs in the town from the well-known McManus Pub Company.

The four pubs include The Lord Byron in Kingsley, The Fox and Hounds in Kingsthorpe, The Golden Horse in Far Cotton, and The Foundrymans Arms in St James.

The Fox and Hounds, in Kingsthorpe, is set to reopen on Friday (January 12)

The Fox and Hounds has been closed for weeks now while changes are made to the site. However, Valiant has revealed the “exciting” news that the pub is set to reopen on Friday (January 12).

A pub spokesman said: “Exciting news. Join us for the grand reopening at The Fox and Hounds this Friday. We're thrilled to unveil our brand-new food menu that's sure to tantalize your taste buds.

“Explore a delightful array of flavours and treat yourself to a gastronomic adventure. Plus, we're introducing a fantastic selection of new draughts for you to savour.

“Bring your friends, family, and an appetite for fun. Everyone is welcome to join in the celebration. Let's make this reopening a night to remember. See you Friday.”

The Kingsthorpe pub’s menu includes pub classics such as fish and chips, sausage and mash, sampi, curry, chilli con carne, lasagne, burgers and more. Prices range from around £12 – £15.

On The Foundrymans Arms, Valiant said the site will have a “quick refurbishment” this month (January) and that they are planning to reopen the doors “at the very beginning” of February.

The Lord Byron and The Golden Horse are believed to be open. The Lord Byron however has also had its name changed to The Old Bank, leaving some punters “confused” due to there already being another Old Bank pub in the town.

Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, previously said the sale of the pubs was “not a decision we have taken lightly”.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a group of pubs that has been with us for many years. We would like to thank all of our guests that have dined, drank and supported us through the years. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of our teams, past and present, for their hard work and dedication and we wish them all the best for the future.

“It is the right time in our journey to reduce our liabilities and establish more solid foundations for the business. It gives us confidence to refocus our growth and explore exciting opportunities in bedrooms, wet led and neighbourhood venues, both locally and regionally.

“We would like to wish Valiant Pub Co and their teams every success and hope that these pubs will continue to serve their local communities for many years to come.”