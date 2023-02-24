New owner for Race Harborough which organises events throughout Northamptonshire and Leicestershire

A well-known name on the sporting events scene, Race Harborough, who organise a wide range of events throughout Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, has recently been sold.

Following the announcement late last year of the previous owners’, Kenny Anderson and Brian Corcoran, intention to sell the business, Northants-based running coach and running enthusiast Mary Pearson saw an opportunity that was too good to miss!

“I've known Brian and Kenny for many years, since helping to establish Irchester Country parkrun, and I'm delighted they have entrusted Race Harborough to me," said new owner Mary Pearson.

Mary Pearson, the new owner of Race Harborough

“I'm a regular parkrunner, having run more than 200 parkruns and volunteered at over 100, and have had a real passion for running for many years - specifically on the trails and over long distances - having completed two 100 mile races, the first when my son was just a year old!

“As Co-Event Director at Irchester Country parkrun, and having taken on plenty of leadership opportunities when volunteering for my running club and other local race companies over the last 12 years, I am excited to be able to take on Race Harborough and to see some of my own ideas come to life!

“My priorities are to deliver quality, friendly, inclusive, and enjoyable events in beautiful surroundings, at fair prices, with a minimal impact to the environment.”

These priorities, and the ability to continue to build a strong community of participants and volunteers around the business, set Mary apart when Brian and Kenny were deciding who was the best fit to buy the business.

Kenny Anderson said: “We are delighted that Mary decided to buy Race Harborough. She has a real passion for community events, a great desire to get people moving, is very well organised, and I’m sure the business will go from strength to strength under her care.

“I look forward to seeing the business develop, the new ideas she brings and, you never know, being able to take part in the events myself!”

The calendar of events for 2023 is starting to take shape with the first two events announced being The Battle of the Brampton Valley Way on Sunday, 4th June, and the multi-distance weekend Run Rabbit Trail Festival on 15th-16th July. Full details on both of these events can be found on the Race Harborough website: www.raceharborough.co.uk.