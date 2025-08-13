New operations manager for asbestos consultancy

Kieran Clare outside the new Acorn Analytical Services office on Moulton Park, Northampton

Leading asbestos management consultancy, Acorn Analytical Services, has appointed a new Operations Manager.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for the company, which relocated to larger premises in Northampton in April. This latest office move is the company’s third in the last two years, following a 20% increase in staff numbers during that time.

In his role of Operations Manager, Kieran Clare works alongside a second Operations Manager, Richard Crockett. Day-to-day, the duo work with Dan Crask, Head of Operations, to manage the workload and jobs for the asbestos surveyors and the reporting and laboratory teams. They are also focused on ensuring that internal processes are working as well as they can be, and that the business is hitting its operational targets.

Kieran joined Acorn Analytical Services after amassing 10 years of experience in the asbestos industry, working his way up from report writer to management.

He said: “Acorn Analytical Services is an industry leader, so I was aware of the company and excited by the growth journey the business is on. I jumped at the opportunity to work at Acorn, bring my experience on board, and learn and grow from the other members of the team.

“It also feels like things have gone full circle as our Managing Director, Sam Savage, was actually a director at the first asbestos company I worked for at aged 21!”

Sam Savage, Managing Director of Acorn Analytical Services, said: “We are currently experiencing exponential growth, with 15 new team members joining us so far this year alone. We have also won substantial contracts with household names that we are looking forward to carrying out.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kieran to the team at such an exciting time for the business. He has already hit the ground running and proven to be a great hire for Acorn.”

Kieran added: “The ethos I had heard about – that Acorn works hard and plays hard – is true. In a few short weeks, we have moved offices and everyone got involved. They really value their people and everyone feels listened to – I noticed that straight away. Everyone wants to work somewhere where they feel valued, respected and happy. I can see a long future at Acorn, and I’m really looking forward to progressing my career here.”

Acorn Analytical Services works closely with contractors and construction firms ahead of refurbishment or demolition projects, to carry out surveys and, if asbestos is detected, removing or remediating it.