New Northampton restaurant offers partnership deals to find talented staff

A new cocktail bar and restaurant in Northampton is offering partnership opportunities to staff members.

Electric Pavilion, at 10 Gold Street, opened for business at the end of the last year and prides itself on good quality food and drinks, as well as good quality live music on Fridays and Saturdays nights.

Owner Paul Kuznecovs said: "Last 12 months have been a total voyage of discovery, so much has been learned and experienced. As everyone knows the current climate in hospitality sector is very gloom due to the past, present and future challenges such as Covid, rising cost of living, food and energy cost, staffing shortages, cash flow, interest rates going up - you just name it.

Business owner, Paul, and partner in waiting, Evelyn

"However and despite all the challenges, it is not only the brand name, good quality food and drinks that attract customers – it’s the people who work at the Electric Pavilion, whether it is through the loyalty, reliability and hard work, when it is needed the most, or whether it is through their specific set of skills, which allow Electric Pavilion to operate and think outside of the box”.

Arthur, Paul’s brother, business partner and award-winning chef, added: “When Paul suggested to attract the best talented people around by offering them partnership opportunity, I have immediately agreed. Why not, let’s try and see what happens, as being a Partner, it is not just about coming to work and getting paid, it is about driving business forward and perhaps, if not definitely, not making as much money as elsewhere, working for big brands or well established businesses for example, while the rewards in the future would be much grander”.

One of the partners in waiting is Aidan, originally from London. Aidan is a professional live events organiser with strong links to Northampton student community. Another partner in waiting is Evelyn, from Surrey. Evelyn has got extensive experience in mixology, namely Evelyn is very passionate about making cocktails.