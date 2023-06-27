A new business, which was only set up in the spring months of this year, has already been praised for the “nostalgia” its products bring to adults across Northampton.

The Sugar Spun Fairy provides freshly spun candy floss, and personalised sweet cones and boxes, for all occasions.

Operating from a portable sweet cart, business owner Maddy Spedding can be privately hired for events and has already appeared at a popular Northampton pop-up.

Over the past few months, Maddy has spent time building the business, meeting new people across the town, and attending events to put The Sugar Spun Fairy on the map among the community.

The business owner says she noticed a gap in the market for “family friendly sweet treats and event carts”, which saw her set up this side hustle alongside her full-time job.

Maddy said: “I offer nostalgic freshly spun candy floss on sticks, as well as sweet cones and favours, and the business has appealed to both children and adults.

“People say they don’t see candy floss being spun anymore and it takes them back to their childhood.”

One of The Sugar Spun Fairy's very happy customers.

Though Maddy serves the traditional pink candy floss colour and flavour, she offers different colours depending on the occasion – such as baby showers and gender reveals.

The Sugar Spun Fairy has already appeared at The Big Local, a food, drink and entertainment pop-up in Upton.

As well as attending events like these, Maddy has been hired for a number of private gatherings, including parties, weddings and school fairs.

“It has been really positive and fun so far,” said the business owner. “It has been nice to meet so many new people at the events I’ve been to – and to bring that nostalgia to them.”

Having taken on this venture alongside her full-time job, Maddy says she has already achieved a “really good balance” and the two work well alongside one another.

Maddy’s current focus is continuing to build the business and establish herself across Northampton, but says she would like to explore and offer more candy floss related products in the future to expand her offering.