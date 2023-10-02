New name for your local insurance broker: A-Plan is now Howden Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Howden Northampton is now the new name for A-Plan, as the local insurance brokerage officially reveals its new name.

The rebrand marks the next chapter for the branch - and over 100 of its counterparts on high streets across the country - after joining the Howden Group two years ago. Dedicated to a people-first ethos, the new name reflects the local branch’s part in the Howden family, while maintaining the same great people and service the community has come to enjoy from the branch.

Founded in 1994, David Howden set out on a mission to build an insurance business that had clients at its heart. As a British business, it was important that it could be owned by the people that work in it, and that people-first culture continues to this day. The Howden culture has not changed since David started the business; its client focus means it is the perfect home, and perfect new name for A-Plan.

What the Howden Northampton Branch will soon look like

Rob Neal, Branch Manager at Howden Northampton said: “We’re so excited to mark this new chapter with our new name – and new look and feel of our branch. That’s why we’re hosting our own launch events during October, open to all in our community to attend. In fact, all of our branches up and down the country are running a total of 216 celebrations, from networking events to ‘pet pawtraits’ and family fun days. There is plenty for everyone to get involved with.

“We’re still a local insurance broker, focused on helping our clients get the right advice, great value and dedicated, friendly support when needed on their home, motor and business insurance.

“Our upcoming events are our way of saying thank you to our clients and our community, and answer any questions you may have about our new name, and upcoming community initiatives. We would love to see you in branch, to thank our community for their support, introduce you to our new name and new brand, and celebrate this new chapter with you.