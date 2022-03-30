A cafe in Northampton town centre has undergone a dramatic transformation in a bid to modernise the premises and welcome in more customers.

Jenny’s, situated in Gold Street, reopened on Sunday (March 27) after undergoing a two month renovation.

Cafe owner, Yunus Emre Çetinkaya, said: “The old design was unacceptable and uncomfortable. We would like to show and let the people know Jenny’s is under new management who have decorated.

"We have a new team, new staff and a lovely atmosphere.

"The old Jenny’s has been 20 years with no changes. It was outdated so we decided to put a touch of difference and make our clients feel satisfied and, most importantly, confident for choosing our place.

"We aim on winning the trust of our customers.”

Here are 11 pictures of Jenny’s new look:

1. The refurbishment of Jenny's Cafe Jenny's Cafe, in Gold Street, has undergone a stunning transformation. Photo: Mitchell Miles Photo Sales

2. The refurbishment of Jenny's Cafe Jenny's Cafe, in Gold Street, has undergone a stunning transformation. Photo: Mitchell Miles Photo Sales

3. The refurbishment of Jenny's Cafe Jenny's Cafe, in Gold Street, has undergone a stunning transformation. Photo: Mitchell Miles Photo Sales

4. The refurbishment of Jenny's Cafe Jenny's Cafe, in Gold Street, has undergone a stunning transformation. Photo: Mitchell Miles Photo Sales