New licence bid submitted for Billing Garden Village shop

By David Summers
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 14:10 BST
A new application has been lodged with West Northamptonshire Council for permission to sell alcohol at a shop in Billing Garden Village.

The applicant, Ms Candi Lewis, is seeking a premises licence for 2H Glennons Yard, Billing Garden Village (NN3 9EX). If approved, it would allow the supply of alcohol for both on- and off-site consumption between 10am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Residents and other interested parties have until October 2, 2025 to make representations, either in writing to the council’s Licensing Department at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE, or via email at [email protected].

The full application can be viewed in the public register at The Guildhall or online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.

Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilResidentsNorthampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice