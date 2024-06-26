New LAX bus service takes off to get Northampton residents away on holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton residents wanting to get away on holiday, or to work at the airport, may now find the journey cheaper and easier because of a new bus service to London Luton Airport.

The new ‘LAX’ service from Stagecoach East launches today (Monday 24th June) to act as a shuttle service between Luton Station Interchange, Wigmore and London Luton Airport, meaning that travellers arriving in Luton town centre will quickly and easily be able to reach the airport.

It also allows the 800 employees of London Luton Airport to access a reliable, cheap and effective way to get to work. Stagecoach East will running a number of fare promotions to help them to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stops on the LAX route include: Abbots Wood Road, Queen Elizabeth School, Asda, Raynham Way Community Centre and the Holiday Inn Express.

Darren Roe

The new service leaves Luton Station Interchange at 6:50 and 8:00 then runs every hour at 20 minutes past the hour from 9.20 to 16.20. It takes approximately 20 minutes to complete the journey.

On its return, it leaves Luton Airport Bus Station at 7:25 and 8:25, then runs every hour at quarter to the hour, from 9:45 to 18:45. The return journey takes approximately 24 minutes.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are so excited to be launching the new LAX Service, which we hope will become a crucial link for everyone wanting to get away on holiday or for work, or who is part of the team at London Luton Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bus is the convenient way to get to London Luton Airport, without needing to worry about parking, and it is great value – with single fares available for just £2.00. It is also an easy way to do your bit to tackle local pollution and climate change, as one double-decker bus can take up to 75 cars off our roads.”

Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, added: “The new LAX service is a welcome new option for those getting to and from London Luton Airport and is another example of great partnership working as part of Better Buses Luton. Not only is this service excellent value for money, it also provides a more environmentally sustainable way to travel when getting away either for business or leisure.”

The full list of stops will be: