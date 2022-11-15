New hires bolster customer care team at growing Northamptonshire car leasing firm

Silverstone Leasing, which celebrated 10 years of trading earlier this year, is not complacent, continually improving and growing the workforce.

Apprentice Amber Thorpe is the fifth member of the Silverstone Leasing team to have come from renowned local employment and apprenticeship training agency Starting Off.

Managing director of Silverstone Leasing Scott Norville said: “I have always been impressed by the calibre of employee offered by Starting Off and Amber is no exception. She has fitted in really well to the customer care department and is working closely with Aby and Michelle to learn the ropes and deliver the best possible service to our highly-valued customers.”

Silverstone Leasing’s customer care team, including new recruits Amber Thorpe and Emily Harris.

Emily Harris has also joined the fold, after more than 10 years of working as a customer service advisor in the banking industry.

Emily is working in the Embrace Leasing side of the business, which is the personal contract hire arm of the firm.

She brings a whole decade of experience of working face-to-face with customers who need assistance and a listening ear.

Scott said: “Emily is a brilliant addition to our team and I look forward to seeing her grow within the role and help us to improve the already excellent care we offer our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverstone Leasing have had a busy year, celebrating their 10th anniversary with a total rebrand and building the team while navigating the unavoidable challenges in the industry brought on by Covid, vehicle shortages, Brexit and the Ukraine war.

Scott admits that without the support of his determined team, the company may have faltered.

Scott added: “The past few years haven’t been without obstacle, and I am immensely proud of the team we have built here at Silverstone Leasing. Any new additions are made with great care and consideration. New staff are imperative to keep up with our company growth and ambition, but fresh blood is also important in order to bring new ideas to the company, increase the skillset of the workforce and increase our capacity to take on new work.