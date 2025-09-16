New health and safety manager joins growing team

Stephen Melvin

A new health and safety manager has joined the growing ranks at Acorn Safety Services.

The rapidly expanding health and safety consultancy has recently appointed a number of new staff, including a senior fire risk assessor, two water hygiene experts, a CDM consultant and an operations coordinator, off the back of a dedicated recruitment drive.

Now they are welcoming Stephen Melvin to the team as health and safety manager.

Northampton based Acorn Safety Services, which provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK, has a unique business model in which each of their three service areas – Fire, Legionella and Health and Safety - have their own dedicated manager.

Stephen, who has years of experience in the industry working in manufacturing, logistics, construction, schools and retailers, takes the title for health and safety.

He said: “The team here have been very welcoming, and it feels like I have been here for years already - in a good way! I’m settling in really well.

“I enjoy the variety that working in health and safety brings and the mix of clients we work with means I get variety in spades. Since I joined, I’ve been on construction sites, offices, schools, warehouses, manufacturers, and engineering workshops as well as supporting clients in multiple other environments.

“I always say that risk assessments are my favourite part of the job so getting to write and review risk assessments and other documentation for a wide range of industries and situations keeps me happy.”

The run of new appointments at Acorn Safety Services in the last six months takes the growing team to 18 – almost triple the size it was just two years ago.

Acorn Safety Services operations director Zeynep Guzelkasap said: “It is fantastic to add Stephen to our expanding team. His knowledge and expertise are a welcome addition to our health and safety section and we’re so pleased that he’s enjoying the variety of the role.

“This has been another momentous year for Acorn Safety Services and bolstering the management team is a crucial part of our continued growth plans.”

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.