New Headsets@Home service delivers mental health therapies for young people across Northamptonshire

The new H@H service will provide every young person in Northamptonshire access to mental health therapies using specially-programmed Virtual Reality headsets delivered to their home for a month.

VR Therapies Founder and nurse therapist Rebecca Gill said “We’re very proud to be extending the mental health therapy support we already provide to young people at our award-winning Multisensory Centre in Northampton and in local schools, to the wider community of young people across the County.

"With the rate of hospital admissions for mental health conditions in young people in Northampton now nearly twice the national average, mental health services are struggling to cope, with waiting lists of up to 18 months. Now Headsets @Home will bring mental health support to young people where they need it most – at home”.

With grants from West Northamptonshire Council through the West Northamptonshire Social Enterprise Town (WNSET) fund and Northamptonshire ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England) and headsets donated from global tech leaders Meta, Pico and Hypno VR, Headsets @ Home will send out pre-programmed VR headsets on loan for up to a month.

Featuring therapeutic games which support mental and physical health, users will be able support their wellbeing, to try new coping strategies and find what works for them. Games include areas such as art therapy, animals and nature, mindful meditation, sports and fitness and more.

For some children they may be too anxious to leave the house, or others may be struggling with pain, this gives them access to support day and night wellbeing, 24/7. “We want to help young people with poor mental health to get through the night and see the light of tomorrow” says Rebecca.

WSNET’s Chief Executive Peter Holbrook CBE welcomed the H@H launch “We’re delighted to support VR Therapies new service which supports our young people locally and shows how social enterprise is our best chance of creating a fairer world and making a difference. We hope many more organisations and companies are able to contribute funding to help Rebecca grow H@H and help young people with mental health support across the UK”.

You can contact VR Therapies through the website http://www.vrtherapies.co.uk/headsets-athome or call the number to book a headset for delivery.

To make sure the monthly H@H subscription isn’t a barrier to those who can’t afford it, VR Therapies new Mermaid Fund will provide support to cover rental costs. The Mermaid Fund was set up in memory of a local 4 year old girl battling cancer whose final wish was to become a mermaid – a wish fulfilled by VR Therapies for her last birthday: Mermaid Fund.

VR Therapies is delivered by Rebecca and her specialist team in person at their Northampton Centre and locations across the UK and includes bespoke, themed VR therapies including Animals & Nature, Art & Music, Education & History and Travel & Exploration. With all VR equipment e.g. headsets and training provided, individuals and teams can discover magical worlds and landscapes, immersive experiences to heighten the senses and feel the wonder of swimming with dolphins.VR Therapies is an award-winning Community Interest Company and the UK’s first social enterprise providing VR therapies for young people with special needs or poor mental health and adults with disabilities. Through our multi-sensory Northampton Centre and in the community, our goal is to bring VR therapy to those who would benefit most but are least likely to access it. Awards include the Accessible Europe Award (The United Nations & ITU), Award For Innovation (Peta), Inspirational Spirit Award (Great British Entrepreneur Awards), Best Therapy Solutions (SME Business EliteAwards), Digital Business of the Year (FSB).

