New gift shop hoping to be ‘one stop shop’ opens in St Crispin Retail Village

A new gift shop, which hopes to be a “one stop shop”, opened in St Crispin Retail village on Wednesday (September 21).

Feather Robins Gifts, located in Kent Road, held a launch party last Sunday (September 18) and founder, Lindsey Scott-Walker, was “overwhelmed” by the turnout.

Lindsey said: “We had a brilliant number of people turn up to celebrate the opening, and I feel really well-supported in this new venture.

Lindsey will not be the only one front of house, as her beloved six-month-old bulldog Humphrey is already proving a hit among customers. He will be a permanent fixture in the shop from Tuesday to Friday, and a group of customers have already visited the shop to meet him.

The business owner was unable to return to her previous job after breaking her collarbone and after her mother sadly passed away in January, she was in a position where she did not have to return to conventional work.

She planned to set up an online gift shop in April 2022, with a Christmas pop-up, but visited her new premises seven weeks ago – when she fell in love with it and decided to buy it there and then.

The inspiration for the gift shop’s name came from the fact that Lindsey and her sister have always seen white feathers and robins since the passing of their parents, and she wanted to pay tribute.

“We are situated in a lovely retail park and want to become a one-stop shop for customers,” said Lindsey. “We offer everything in one place.”

Feather Robins Gifts hopes to become the home of a variety of Northamptonshire products, which will include wax melts by a seller in Duston and a collection of cards from a supplier in Olney.

Lindsey also hopes to hold a joint Christmas event with the nearby Lovecats Boutique.

The shop will be open from 9.30am until 5pm from Tuesday to Friday, and 9am until 4pm on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

