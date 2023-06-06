News you can trust since 1931
New furniture manufacturer in Northamptonshire starts strong after first year in business

Launched in April 2022, MTO Furniture manufactures design-led furniture for the UK Commercial & Hospitality market, offering a complete customisable range. Operating from Burcote Wood Farm Business Park (Northamptonshire) since January 2023, they've had an incredible first 12 months.
By George EtcellContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

George (Co-Founder) has been in the contract furniture industry for over 6years, and always had sights for setting up on his own.

Partnering with Sam (Co-Founder), a business strategist consultant and good friend from Bournemouth, they made that dream a reality last year.

MTO stands for Made-to-Order and that's exactly what they do, creating beautiful customised & bespoke pieces for Interior Designers across the UK. These items find themselves in wonderful locations, such as: Temper Restaurants (Shoreditch), Compton Verney Art Gallery (Warwickshire) & The Oval Cricket Ground (London)...to name a few!

Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)
Having only launched in April last year, they've already sold an impressive £219k worth of furniture in their first 12 months, with plans for further growth in 2023.

To follow their journey, make sure to check out their website (www.mto.furniture) and social media channels on LinkedIn, Instagram & Facebook - @mtofurniture

Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)
Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)
Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)
Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)Co-Founders Sam (left) and George (right)
