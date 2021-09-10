New forum created to unite West Northamptonshire businesses and give them greater say in area’s future

West Northamptonshire Business Forum founder John Tippett

Businesses in West Northamptonshire are launching a new forum to bringing employers together and giving them a greater say in the area’s future.

The aim is to connect employers, increase take-up of support to benefit businesses and to give a voice to the West Northamptonshire business community to help overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inaugural meeting of the West Northamptonshire Business Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 21, and is open to all employers within the area.

Forum founder and Daventry businessman, John Tippett, said: “I have established this forum because I am passionate about the local area, I recognise the potential West Northamptonshire has and I want to play a part in enabling this area to thrive.

“By connecting employers together, sharing issues and collaborating, the local economy will benefit, employers benefit, the area benefits and local government will have a clear voice from the business community.

“It ticks so many boxes and I am extremely excited for the fantastic things this forum will achieve once the board is up and running.

“I implore each and every local employer to attend and raise their voice.”

This new forum will unite voices to address business needs, connect local employers together, share information for business growth and champion the business community.

The forum will be run by a board made up of business people and other stakeholders from across the area, including West Northamptonshire Council.

The first meeting will take place at Daventry Town Bowling Club at 2.30pm on September 21. Attendance is free and employers can book their place on Eventbrite.

Lizzy Bowen, the council's portfolio holder for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, added “We think the forum is exactly what West Northamptonshire needs to empower the business community across Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

“We will do everything we can to ensure all businesses and residents thrive in West Northamptonshire.”