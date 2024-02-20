New flexible coworking options for creative businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vulcan Works, which is based in the town’s Cultural Quarter, offers support to businesses through topical events, lettable office space, workshops, and meeting rooms.

The coworking area in the main body of the centre allows anyone who needs a comfortable workspace access Monday to Friday, 08:30 – 5pm.

This might be on an adhoc basis or as part of a more structured arrangement.

Those simply looking for a base as and when they need it can use the Hotdesk package, which offers drop in, pay-as-you-go coworking for as little as £17 per day, with no contract.

Anyone looking for a longer coworking space stint can invest in the centre’s Coworking Flexible membership at a cost of £30 per month and offers a reduced rate of £12 per day.

Coworking Unlimited gives those who sign up to the package unlimited use of the coworking space for £200 a month Monday to Friday 08:30 – 5pm, whilst those looking for 24 hour access 7 days a week can take advantage of the Dedicated Desk option, which gives them their own desk space for just £250 per month in a secure office space.

On the last Friday of every month, the business support space also offers its coworking area to local businesses completely free of charge.

All entrepreneurs can make themselves comfortable at Vulcan Works too with unlimited tea and coffee and free complimentary WiFi, to help fuel creativity.

Members also receive discounts on meeting room hire and access to additional business support services.