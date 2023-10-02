New fire safety regulations will make offices and flats safer say experts at Acorn Safety Services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new legislation has been introduced as part of the Government’s Fire Safety Reform Programme, with the spotlight being turned on the need for greater cooperation between those responsible for managing health and safety in buildings covered by the Fire Safety Order (FSO).

The new regulations will ensure that residents and employees have access to the relevant fire safety information and make it easier for authorities to clamp down on non-compliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Crockett, Health and Safety Manager at Northampton-based Acorn Safety Services said: “Fire is one of the biggest threats to health and safety we face so the introduction of these new regulations is very welcome and necessary in preventing tragedies such as Grenfell.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acorn Safety Services’ Fire and Legionella Manager, Adam Midson carries out a fire risk assessment.

“Fires in offices or residential properties are easy to prevent, but it is vital that you comply with the latest regulations which are designed to protect us all. Risk assessments, carried out annually, or more frequently in the event of any changes to the building or personnel, are vital in detecting areas of concern and putting in place a set of measures to put them right. It is also essential to check all fire doors for signs of wear and tear which may compromise their effectiveness in the event of a fire and ensure evacuation plans are in place and up to date.