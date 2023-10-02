New fire safety regulations will make offices and flats safer say experts at Acorn Safety Services
The new legislation has been introduced as part of the Government’s Fire Safety Reform Programme, with the spotlight being turned on the need for greater cooperation between those responsible for managing health and safety in buildings covered by the Fire Safety Order (FSO).
The new regulations will ensure that residents and employees have access to the relevant fire safety information and make it easier for authorities to clamp down on non-compliance.
John Crockett, Health and Safety Manager at Northampton-based Acorn Safety Services said: “Fire is one of the biggest threats to health and safety we face so the introduction of these new regulations is very welcome and necessary in preventing tragedies such as Grenfell.
“Fires in offices or residential properties are easy to prevent, but it is vital that you comply with the latest regulations which are designed to protect us all. Risk assessments, carried out annually, or more frequently in the event of any changes to the building or personnel, are vital in detecting areas of concern and putting in place a set of measures to put them right. It is also essential to check all fire doors for signs of wear and tear which may compromise their effectiveness in the event of a fire and ensure evacuation plans are in place and up to date.
“The costs of not getting on top of fire safety are just too high and we would urge any landlords or health and safety managers with questions about the new regulations to get in touch with us today.”