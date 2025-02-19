New Fire Manager at health and safety consultancy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Julian Dean was featured on television series Clarkson’s Farm, series two, episode six, carrying out a fire risk assessment on the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.
He has also carried out the fire risk assessment for Jeremy Clarkson’s newly opened pub in the Cotswolds called The Farmer’s Dog.
Julian said: “I was working for a local housing association, and they pick up work occasionally from West Oxfordshire Council. They asked if there was a fire risk assessor available and I went along not knowing as I’d never seen the programme. I was portrayed as the irritating fire inspector.”
Julian, who has been in the fire safety industry for 15 years working as a Fire Risk Assessor and Business Development Manager, is expected to feature in series four of the programme, due to hit screens in May.
He has also carried a fire risk assessment for Clarkson’s friend and co-star James May at his boutique hotel The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe in Wiltshire, as well as at Wycombe Wanderers FC.
Julian now hopes to service these big name clients with Acorn Safety, having already settled in quickly to the fold.
He said: “It’s great to be part of a lovely team of people again as before Acorn Safety I was working for myself for a year. The team have been really welcoming.”
Operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap said: “Julian is a fantastic addition to the team. He is very skilled and experienced and we are delighted to have him on board.
“We’ll all be looking out for him in the next season of Clarkson’s Farm too and look forward to supporting him with these high profile clients.”
For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.