New fine dining restaurant, bar and grill to open on busy Northampton street very soon

A new fine dining restaurant, bar and grill is set to open on a busy Northampton street very soon, and the owner hopes it will become a “gem” in the town.

PALM, located opposite the petrol station on Wellingborough Road, hopes to bring fresh flavours and a vibrant atmosphere to the town’s culinary and cocktail scene.

The food offering is described as world cuisine and will include special dishes and flavours from Greece, the Mediterranean and Italy – as well as steaks, sea food and a wide range of cocktails, wines, craft beers and other drinks.

The venture is being launched by Serhat Cetinkaya, who took over town centre cafe-restaurant Jenny’s in Gold Street in March 2019 and has successfully run it ever since.

Serhat told the Chronicle & Echo that PALM is set to open its doors during the second week of September, and it promises to deliver bold flavours, a warm atmosphere and a memorable experience.

“I wanted to create a place where people can gather, share a meal and quality cocktails accompanied by live entertainment,” said Serhat. “Our focus is on quality, creativity and genuine hospitality.”

The menu will be created using locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce to achieve a blend of innovation and tradition.

Serhat is collaborating with a chef he has known and worked with for a long time – who has been honing his craft for more than three decades – as they are confident they can create dishes and flavours that customers have never tasted before.

As well as its signature dishes and beverages, PALM boasts a stylish interior with high ceilings and an open kitchen. The venue will be able to seat around 210 people at one time, with a luxury room available to hire and a car park for visitors to utilise.

Talking about the choice of location at the heart of Northampton on Wellingborough Road, Serhat explained the successful history of the building and its impressive interiors and high ceilings were big selling points.

The team invites the whole community along to their brand new venture when it opens, and they look forward to kickstarting live music every Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information on PALM, visit the business’ Instagram page here.