Take a look around ‘Imchai’ - a farm shop selling English and Asian groceries along with a Thai restaurant and takeaway

A new farmshop with a Thai twist has opened at Billing Garden Village in Northampton this week.

‘Imchai’ opened on Thursday March 9 in the former premises of Smith’s Farm Shop and sells English and Asian groceries. In addition, the shop has had a new kitchen installed that services a sit-down Thai restaurant and takeaway business.

Owner Waree Warsop said: “I learnt how to cook in Thailand from my dad, who always cooked for our family. His food was delicious and inspired both me and my brother to get into cooking. My brother is also a chef, so we have traded skills along our journey.

“The food I cook is authentic and not mass produced so, if you sample, you will get a true taste of home style Thai cooking.”

The shop name, ‘Imchai’, comes from two thai words: ‘Im’ meaning ‘full’ and ‘Chai’ meaning victory or win.

Waree chose Billing Garden Village to set up her farm shop as the complex gave her the feeling of original, local independent businesses with a variety of produce to choose from.

She said: “The Thai culture loves helping and respecting people and it will be wonderful to welcome and serve people visiting Billing Garden Village.”

In addition to groceries and Thai food, Imchai will be serving bubble tea, fresh milkshakes, salad pizza and other grab-and-go fast food items.

For more information, visit https://www.imchaithaikitchen.co.uk/.

Let’s take a look around…

