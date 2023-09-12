New farm shop championing Northamptonshire produce now open in Woodford

Watch more videos on Shots!

GG Express Farm Shop, www.ggexpresswoodford.co.uk, has been opened by the Greedy Gordons Group, who launched The Buttery Café at this stunning countryside location, last year. Its opening has created eight new jobs for local people.

Greedy Gordons Group, founded by directors Richard Gordon and Sonya Freeman, also run award-winning pubs The Red Lion at Cranford, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood and The Snooty Fox in Lowick.

The shop’s name is taken from the home delivery business set-up by the company during the Covid-19 pandemic. The service won a ‘Local Food Hero Award’ in the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards for its support of local people and suppliers.

A warm welcome awaits from farm shop and cafe managers Donna and Melanie and team

Excellent quality and value range

Among key features of the shop, which is open daily and based in a converted barn at Manor House Farm in the beautiful village of Woodford, are its in-house butchery range, wonderful charcuterie range, great cheese offer, including many from the county, and an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables.

A range of delicious ‘Greedy Gordons Express’ own-label products, crafted in-house are also available, including pasties, Scotch eggs, pies (including pork pies) and quiches, as well as homemade cakes and bakes.

Richard Gordon, the group’s managing director, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our vibrant farm shop, which is a feast for the senses and a food lover’s paradise. We are proud to be supporting so many local and British producers at the store, with an array of quality produce on offer to help cater for a range of occasions from a mid-week meal to a special supper or drinks and nibbles.”

GG Express Farm Shop features a fantastic range of produce, including from Northants

He adds: “GG Express Farm Shop will be a wonderful partner to The Buttery Café, which has established itself in the last year as a go-to venue for a tasty breakfast, brunch, lunch, snack or coffee and cake.”

Flying the flag for county’s produce

The group has partnered with MIN (Made in Northamptonshire), the membership group which supports and promotes Northamptonshire producers, to help source products for the farm shop.

Among products from Northamptonshire suppliers available at the store include pickles, sauces and preserves from Friar’s Farm, oils from Farrington Oils, Brixworth Pâté, Harborough Honey, Kettering’s No 13 Coffee, Blend & Brew tea, eggs from Station Farm in Finedon, bread and cakes from Cookies Bakery and condiments and treats from Bramble Foods.

MIN (Made in Northamptonshire) helped source products for the shop

The hundreds of products on offer at the shop, which is managed by Melanie Ingram who was previously deli manager at Beckworth Emporium in Mears Ashby, also include gourmet ready meals, Purbeck ice cream and chocolate, fresh cut flowers, logs and coal.

Enticing drinks selection

An extensive range of drinks made in Northamptonshire and beyond are also on offer, including spirits from Warner’s Distillery, Wharf Distilleries in Towcester and Three Bees from Market Harborough Honey Co.

The brilliant beer and cider range includes products from Potbelly Brewery in Kettering, Phipps Northampton Brewery Company and Saxby’s Cider, whilst the shop’s carefully curated wine range, includes English wines such as Bird’s Vineyard in Brigstock.

With Greedy Gordon’s Group being a UK ambassador for Belgium’s historic Duvel Moortgat Brewery, a range of its excellent beers, including Vedett, La Chouffe and Duvel are also available, as well as a great range of non-alcoholic drinks including from Belvoir, Eager Juices and Franklin & Sons.

The business is also showing its support for the county’s food and drink scene by sponsoring an award in this year’s Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2023/4, following previously winning multiple accolades themselves at these prestigious awards.

Delivering more

GG Express Farm Shop is also the ideal place for Christmas shopping with decorations and gifts, including hampers, available soon. Christmas trees will also be available and wreath making workshops will also be hosted at The Buttery Café in December.

The shop will also launch a click and collect and delivery service later this year and from next year some of its fruit and vegetables will be grown on its own allotments.

Greedy Gordons Group has a range of exciting offers across its pubs this Autumn and Winter, including a new customer loyalty app, where guests are rewarded with points to spend in the pubs, The Buttery Café and new farm shop, with points exchanged for vouchers for its venues.

A ski chalet offer is also planned in the garden bar at The Red Lion in Cranford.

