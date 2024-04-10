New ethical car wash company launched to benefit Northampton’s community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Jones, Managing Director of The Ethical Car Wash Company, and Mike Reader, the Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Northampton South, met on Tuesday to celebrate the achievement and explore growth opportunities that could benefit the local community.

A Community Interest Company is a company, with special additional features, created for the use of people who want to conduct a business or other activity for community benefit, and not purely for private advantage. This designation recognises the company's commitment to providing valuable services to the Northampton area while prioritising social and environmental considerations over pure profit.

During the meeting, Mike Reader and Owen Jones discussed how The Ethical Car Wash Company's expansion could contribute to Mike's ambition to "grow the Northampton Pound" if he's elected at this years' General Election.

Mike Reader and Owen Jones celebrate the launch of the Ethical Car Wash Company

“I'm thrilled to meet with the team at The Ethical Car Wash Company and learn about their plans for growth in Northampton," said Mike Reader. "As the parliamentary candidate, I'm committed to supporting local businesses that align with my vision for a more prosperous and sustainable Northampton. I've committed to grow the Northampton Pound, an initiative aimed at increasing local spending by businesses and consumers within our community."

Owen Jones expressed his enthusiasm for the meeting and the potential collaboration. “Being recognised as a CIC is an important milestone for our company, as it solidifies our commitment to delivering high-quality services while making a positive impact on those who are more vulnerable in Northampton, particularly those who do not feel comfortable working in more traditional work environments”.