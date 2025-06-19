‘New era’ for ‘booming’ business as team prepares to move into popular Northampton shopping centre

It is a “new era” for a “booming” business as the team prepares to move into a popular Northampton shopping centre from September.

Potz Ceramic Studio, which is currently located in Billing Garden Village, is a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities with a desire to paint pottery.

The business took to social media to announce that it will be moving into a new and bigger studio at Weston Favell Shopping Centre in just three months time.

After “nearly 20 amazing years” in Billing, the team is starting a “fantastic new era” with a fresh space, more tables, and new events and activities.

Potz Ceramic Studio will be sharing more details, sneak peeks and updates over the coming weeks and months ahead of the move.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo at the start of 2025, business director Ronald Gunn and manager Hope Dimmer revealed that takings had increased by a whopping 39 percent.

They pride themselves on offering a calm space to get creative and try something new at an affordable price, and the growing range of items to paint – including lanterns, vases, plates,mugs, figurines and unusual retro designs.

Pottery painting parties and seasonal workshops take place on-site, with drinks and snacks available to purchase by visitors.

The studio is now seeing a similar ratio of both repeat and new customers as they have widened their reach dramatically, which is largely through establishing themselves on social media.

“The world is speeding up and an activity like this gives you a moment to pause,” Hope previously told this newspaper. “People don’t realise how long they’ve been painting and they get lost in this calm and zen activity.”

At the start of the year, Ronald shared his gratitude for those who continue to support his small business. He was excited to grow and develop the venture in the near future, and it is no surprise that this exciting announcement has come just five months later.

For more information on Potz Ceramic Studio, visit the business’ website here.