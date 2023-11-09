New economic figures 'show Amazon’s £2.1bn investment in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub, which reveals the company’s regional investments across the UK since 2010.

The annual Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the level of economic activity supported by Amazon’s investments, the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally, the number of local, independent small businesses in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

Amazon says the data shows:

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £2.1bn in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire and over £3.7 billion across the East Midlands. This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £3.5 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

To date, Amazon has created around 8,000 full and part-time jobs in the East Midlands and more than 740 people in the East Midlands have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme since 2010.

More than 410 apprentices in the East Midlands have taken part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire, there are more than 3,300 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. Small businesses from Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire selling on Amazon recorded over £149 million of export sales in 2022.

In partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast, Amazon has delivered more than 240,000 healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools across the East Midlands

“Daventry has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses,” said Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry.