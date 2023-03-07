New drive-thru coffee shop and fast food restaurant could be built in Northamptonshire village
Planning documents say up to 80 jobs could be created
A new drive-thru coffee shop and fast food restaurant could be built in a Northamptonshire village.
Euro Garages has submitted a planning application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) proposing to build a petrol station with a shop, as well as two drive-thru units on land in front of the Ibis hotel in Crick.
No indication has been given in planning documents, as yet, about which brands would take on the drive-thru coffee shop and restaurants.
The site runs adjacent to the M1/A5 junction and according to plans would have 41 parking spaces.
The plans also say the development could provide up to 55 full-time jobs and 25 part-time jobs.
WNC will make a decision on the plans in due course. Find out more about the plans here.