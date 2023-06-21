News you can trust since 1931
New drive thru at McDonald's at M1 service station near Northampton to open this week

First 50 customers will be in with a chance of winning a free meal
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:33 BST

A new McDonald’s drive thru is set to open at an M1 service station near Northampton.

Roadchef, at junction 15a, has a McDonald’s on both the northbound and southbound carriageway. From Thursday (June 22), a drive thru service will be available on the southbound carriageway.

The firm says it is part of a nationwide expansion scheme to improve speed and convenience for visitors.

The drive thru at the M1 services near Northampton will open on Thursday June 22.The drive thru at the M1 services near Northampton will open on Thursday June 22.
Kersh van Laar site director at Roadchef Northampton South said: “Our mission is always to deliver convenience and speed for our valued customers.

"This new drive thru will do just that along with creating exciting employment opportunities in our local community.

"With a highly trained team behind us, we are dedicated to delivering a seamless experience that exceeds expectations for motorists, making every visit effortless and efficient.”

The first 50 customers who visit the drive thru, which opens at 6am, will be asked to give a secret password of ‘roll with it’ to be in with the chance of winning a meal worth up to £25.

The first 50 customers at the new drive thru will be in with a chance of winning a free meal.The first 50 customers at the new drive thru will be in with a chance of winning a free meal.
