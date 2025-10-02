New Deputy MD appointed at Persimmon Midlands

A new deputy managing director has been appointed at Persimmon Homes Midlands.

Guy Summerill has joined the leadership team at the Midlands office, where he will support the Managing Director with the overseeing of the company’s regional operations throughout Northamptonshire.

Guy has worked at Persimmon Homes for eighteen years, starting his career in the Accounts Department as a purchase ledger assistant before moving on to commercial buying then surveying.

Commenting on his appointment, Guy said: “I am delighted to be joining the Midlands business and helping to deliver our 5-year strategic growth plan.

“Our continued 5-star quality rating is testament to the hard work of our team, and I aim to grow the business in an area of great opportunity.”

Regional Managing Director, Zac Hurst said: “Guy is known and well-respected in the company and we are delighted he is joining the Midlands business at an exciting time of growth.”

Guy and his wife Hannah, who also works for Persimmon, have one son and Guy is a keen fan of formula one.