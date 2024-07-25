New creative workspaces launch at town centre hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New creative workspaces are the latest available units launched by Northampton’s Vulcan Works.

The serviced hub, which is based in the town’s Cultural Quarter, offers support to businesses through lettable office space, topical events, workshops, and meeting rooms.

Now, they are also offering customisable studios suitable for everything from dance workshops and photography sets to training sessions and office space that can be used by any business.

The 900 square foot rooms allow for sizeable projects and workshops that may need larger equipment, as well as smaller, creative ideas for multiple people.

The creative workspaces can be hired monthly or by the day, with prices starting at just £200 per day. This is useful for community groups looking for a venue for an event such as an art exhibition or dance rehearsals.

Any customers who hire the workspaces will also have access to kitchen facilities, lockable bike storage, showers and lockers, plus ultrafast broadband connectivity.

Each workspace on the ground floor has its own convenient private entrance and street access for deliveries.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “We understand that you need a space that aligns with your vision and your values, and our creative workspaces offer exactly that – a modern way of working on creative projects.

“The spaces can be configured to meet your exact requirements and you have the flexibility to rearrange the space whenever suits you once you’re in. So, if you change direction or want to add something new as you get settled, you can.

“We create the workspace, and you create the magic. Bring your ideas to life in our creative community.”