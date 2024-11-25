New contracts manager for asbestos consultancy

By DaisieBelle Downer
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 13:04 BST

A Northamptonshire asbestos consultancy has appointed a new contracts manager.

Joe Bell joined the ranks at Acorn Analytical Services as a trainee surveyor in 2016, aged just 21. He responded to a LinkedIn advert and was enticed by the promise of nationwide travel and a company car.

In the eight years since then, he has trained to become a qualified surveyor and then an asbestos consultant, before his latest promotion to contracts manager.

Joe believes his career progression highlights the award-winning company’s dedication to its staff.

Joe BellJoe Bell
Joe said: “When I first started, I didn’t expect to be at this stage so soon, but Acorn is willing to give everyone a chance.

“Here it’s about your willingness to work, your experience and knowledge. There are lots of progression opportunities and chances to learn and they look after you really well. It’s very open communication here, you can talk to anyone about anything.”

Joe’s new role is more office-based than before, at the consultancy’s headquarters in Moulton Park, and sees him liaising with clients, tendering for projects and managing asbestos portfolios.

He said: “I like meeting new people, dealing with challenges, finding solutions and trying to make a difference. This role gives me the opportunity to do all of those things.”

Sam Savage, Managing Director of Acorn Analytical Services, said: “Joe is a fantastic example of what can be achieved with the right mindset and dedication to the job. He has put the hours in to learning his trade over the past eight years and wholly deserves this promotion.

“We look forward to his continued career progression within the Acorn Analytical family and have no doubt that he will be instrumental in our continued growth and success.”

