New company aims to address risks in solar energy installation and support 40 construction workers

Specialist installers of low-carbon energy generation and technology, GenCarbon, has launched following a surge in demand for the service.

The company, which aims to address risks in the industry around resource availability, quality and performance, has shared its intentions to support apprentices’ and construction teams’ access training for solar panel installation by operating a fully and continually trained workforce.

In conjunction with Moulton College, GenCarbon is hoping to help 40 construction professionals in the company’s first year of business. Once the students have completed the necessary training, they will be guaranteed an interview with GenCarbon. Started by the team behind a successful solar design and delivery team and with a long history of delivering rooftop and ground-mount solar installations, GenCarbon Limited continues to recruit through Moulton College’s training course.

Richard Wakeford, Founder at GenCarbon said: “From our experience and knowledge of the increased demand for solar energy through our work with clients such as EvoEnergy, we know there just isn’t the trained workforce to carry out the work. With the evolution of GenCarbon, we hope to be able to fulfil the demand for highly skilled individuals who can carry out a range of solar installations, as the UK looks forward to a green future. We want to extend our thanks to the Azets team, including Sue Maltby and Jacob Boocker, without whom we wouldn’t have been so confident in starting our latest venture.”

Azets and GenCarbon team

Sue Maltby, Senior Manager at Azets added: “It’s been a pleasure to assist the team in all areas of setting up a new company, from assistance with registration for VAT, PAYE and CIS, as well as providing necessary outsourcing. Starting up a company can be much more complex than some realise, especially when spinning plates with parent companies, and so we’re glad to have offered reassurance during this process. We wish the GenCarbon team the very best of luck and look forward to supporting them as the company continues to flourish and grow.”