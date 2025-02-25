New community shop and art gallery set to open in Brackley on Saturday 1 March

A new community shop and art gallery is set to open in Brackley Saturday, 1st March. Located at number 9 on Market Place, the shop is the brainchild of Labour Town Councillor and landlord of The Red Lion, Scott Langford.

Scott has served on the town council for the past four years and, alongside Cllrs Sue Sharps and Simon Weaver, are all running for election to WNC on May 1st. He has been involved with various local food charities for some time.

Known as the Braccaley Community Shop, it aims to be a space for all things community-based in Brackley. Scott chose the name for his shop as a nod to the town’s heritage and to Anglo-Saxon chieftain Bracca, who owned a clearing or ley in the area, which was known as ‘Braccaley’.

He said:

New Brackley Community Shop and Gallery

“I used to hold a community larder at my pub and opening a shop like this has been in the back of my mind for a while now.

Seeing the insane prices that people have to pay for produce is my main driving factor, so I went about setting something up that sells affordable goods for the town’s residents.”

The Braccaley Community Shop will sell locally made produce such as honey, milk, butter, preserves, cheese and meats.

Scott says he was initially inspired to get involved with charity work after seeing the good work Claire Readman does with the Brackley Mental Health Friends group.

He said:

“Clare does fantastic work with people in Brackley and has inspired me to get more involved with the local community.”

The community shop will sell basic food items at wholesale costs and other food that is either free or by a pay what you can donation.

Alongside selling foods the Braccaley Community Shop will also feature an art gallery, a tattoo shop and a space for community events.

The Gallery Space is free to use to showcase local artists and will also have rentable space for crafters who wish to sell their work.